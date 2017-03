On March 17, Israeli warplanes intruded into Syria airspace to conduct airstrikes on a convoy allegedly carrying weapons for the Shiite Hezbollah movement. As a result, one Israeli warplane was shot down by the Syrian S-200 air defense system.

Moscow summoned Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren to inquire about the airstrikes on Syrian troops near Palmyra, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on March 20.