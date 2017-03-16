Crimea's Safe Harbor

Register
    On Thursday, Crimea marked the anniversary of the 2014 referendum which saw the peninsula break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia.

    Safe Harbor

    In the referendum of March 16, 2014, over 80% of Crimeans came out to a referendum hastily organized by weary Crimean authorities. More than 95% of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of rejoining Russia, almost exactly 60 years after it was handed to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic by Nikita Khrushchev in 1954.

    According to the recent poll released by Sputnik, more than a third of Italians and Germans perceive Crimea as part of Russia; the viewpoint is also held by 26 percent of Britons, 23 percent of Americans and 20 percent of French people.

    Crimea's Reunification With Russia Prevented Bloodshed - Official
    Mainstream Media Fails to Set People Against Crimea's Reunification With Russia
    Reunification With Russia Saved Crimea From 'Nazi Regime, Civil War, Terror'
    Referendum on Status of Crimea Anniversary
    • Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
      Last update: 23:28 15.03.2017
      23:28 15.03.2017

      The Donald Versus The Doggfather

      A new music video from rapper Snoop Dogg, which features him firing a gun at a clownish parody of President Trump, has attracted controversy and criticism- including from the President himself.

      0 800
    • Military Pinups
      Last update: 15:04 15.03.2017
      15:04 15.03.2017

      Deep Throat

      Nine US Navy officers are facing charges for trading classified information in an international fraud and bribery scheme, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

      0 961
    • Looney Tunes
      Last update: 20:05 14.03.2017
      20:05 14.03.2017

      Looney Tunes

      On March 7, Wikileaks began publishing what it said was a large archive of classified CIA-related files dubbed "Vault 7."

      1822
    • Making History
      Last update: 19:13 14.03.2017
      19:13 14.03.2017

      Making History

      UK lawmakers have signed off on legislation that will allow the UK to formally exit the European Union.

      0 697

