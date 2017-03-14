Looney Tunes

The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.

According to the leaked documents, the CIA collects the hacking techniques originating from other countries, including Russia, which may later be used by the US agency to cover its tracks. It is yet to be established how grave the ramifications of this practice can be, especially in relation to the alleged meddling of foreign hackers in the 2016 US presidential elections.