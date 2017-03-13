Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune

During their meeting in Versailles, the four most influential European leaders — France, Germany, Italy and Spain — discussed, among other things, the deep divisions over the kinds of reforms the EU needs now that several Eastern European and Balkan nations oppose creating a "multi-speed" Europe, fearing they will be left behind.

“I think the process of creating a multi-speed Europe is inevitable because the countries, which want deeper integration of the European Union, should rid the EU of members opposed to this process and are slowing it down,” Leszek Miller said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik Poland.