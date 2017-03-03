Payback Time

Government troops are now fortifying defensive positions around Palmyra while demolition experts prepare to hunt for booby traps and mines left by the retreating terrorists.

And it appears that the Syrian army, fresh from its latest victory, now stands poised to continue the offensive and continue hammering Daesh forces in the region.

Meanwhile, Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, praised Russia for the vital role it played in the second liberation of Palmyra.