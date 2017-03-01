Trump's Vice Grip

"We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim World, to extinguish this vile enemy [Daesh] from our planet," Trump said.

On Tuesday, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that Moscow would not object if the United States joined the efficient actions of Russia and its partners in Syria.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.