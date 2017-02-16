Position of Strength, Huh?

Commenting on that statement, Russian Defense Minsiter Sergei Shoigu said that dialogue from a "position of strength" is pointless.

"We are ready to restore cooperation with the Pentagon. But attempts to build dialogue from a position of strength with regard to Russia is futile," Shoigu said.

"We are waiting for clarification of the Pentagon's position at today's meeting in Baku between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov, and his US counterpart Joseph Dunford," he added.