Let My Crimea Go!

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova firmly stated that Crimea is a part of Russia and therefore cannot be 'returned' to anyone — the peninsula is already home.
Over 50 NATO warships ended up shadowing the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia's sole aircraft carrier, as the warship sailed to Syria and back home.
On Sunday, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan. The missile traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan.
The entire British attack submarine fleet is reportedly non-operational at the moment and cannot protect the UK waters, the Sun reported, citing a source in the Royal Navy.
According to the IRS, more Americans renounced their US citizenship in 2016 than any other year on record. The numbers have been rapidly climbing since 2011, from less than 1,000 in that year to 5,411 in 2016.
