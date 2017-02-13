Register
18:48 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Rise and Shine

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    On Sunday, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan. The missile traveled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

    Rise and Shine

    North Korea was quick to declare the missile test successful.

    The ballistic missile test fire led to protests from the country's closest neighbors, Japan and South Korea, both stating that Pyongyang's actions were in breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and subsequently requesting an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

    At the time of the missile launch, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Florida, the US, where he, together with his wife, joined President Donald Trump and the First Lady for a relaxing weekend following their meeting at the White house on Friday.

    Related:

    S.Korea Expects Further Provocation From North After Missile Test
    China Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Test Launch
    South Korea Mulls Own Ballistic Missiles Test After North’s Launch
    Tags:
    nuclear-capable, ballistic missile, United Nations, UN Security Council, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, Sea of Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More cartoons

    • Dead in the Water
      Last update: 16:46 10.02.2017
      16:46 10.02.2017

      Dead in the Water

      The entire British attack submarine fleet is reportedly non-operational at the moment and cannot protect the UK waters, the Sun reported, citing a source in the Royal Navy.

      42229
    • Americans No More
      Last update: 01:05 10.02.2017
      01:05 10.02.2017

      Americans No More

      According to the IRS, more Americans renounced their US citizenship in 2016 than any other year on record. The numbers have been rapidly climbing since 2011, from less than 1,000 in that year to 5,411 in 2016.

      22253
    • Losing Their Religion
      Last update: 18:51 09.02.2017
      18:51 09.02.2017

      Losing Their "Religion"

      Many foreign fighters have become disillusioned with Daesh. Some of them even tried to obtain medical notes allowing them not to participate in battles.

      21274
    • Vacationer-in-Chief
      Last update: 19:30 08.02.2017
      19:30 08.02.2017

      Vacationer-in-Chief

      It seems like after 8 years in office Barack Obama continues to be "Vacationer-in-Chief."

      0 1710

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok