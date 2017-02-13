Rise and Shine

North Korea was quick to declare the missile test successful.

The ballistic missile test fire led to protests from the country's closest neighbors, Japan and South Korea, both stating that Pyongyang's actions were in breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and subsequently requesting an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

At the time of the missile launch, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Florida, the US, where he, together with his wife, joined President Donald Trump and the First Lady for a relaxing weekend following their meeting at the White house on Friday.