Tilting at Windmills

Speaking at St. Andrews University in Scotland, Sir Michael Fallon accused Russia of using cyberattacks to "disrupt critical infrastructure and disable democratic machinery."

On November 16, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution on countering Russian media. The EU parliament's resolution said that Sputnik and RT posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh, a jihadist group outlawed in Russia and numerous other states.