03:30 GMT +302 February 2017
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage

    The Ohio Pork Council reported that bacon reserves are at their lowest levels in 50 years due to demand outpacing supply. This in turn has led to a 20% increase in prices over the last month.

    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage

    This may be good for the hearts of the American public, but bad for the soul as bacon has transcended a mere food product and is seen by many as one of the things that makes life worth living.

