19:17 GMT +311 January 2017
    Cartoons

    Democracy Man

    Cartoons
    In his final speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, the outgoing US President Barack Obama put on a brave face in the wake of the Democratic Party's stunning defeat.

    Democracy Man

    In this address, Obama talked about the results of his eight years in office.

    Among other things, Obama commented on the issue of Guantanamo Bay detention facility, which was opened under former President George Bush in 2002, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The facility has faced a barrage of criticism from human rights groups, watchdogs and activists over human rights violations, abuse and torture as detainees were held indefinitely without charge.

