Hit the Road Barack

For example, the Russian embassy in the UK expressed its reaction on new sanctions via Twitter.

President Obama expels 35 🇷🇺 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl 🇺🇸 people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

​Western media immediately reacted on this tweet. The Washington Times decided that Russia was making fun of the recent diplomatic row between the two countries. Mashable did't want to believe that Russian diplomats responded to the conflict with a meme. The Independent wrote that the Russian response "was fast, and in some cases, rather amusing." Business Insider called it "a snide response."