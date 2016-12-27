Marching the Refugees Out

Explaining what they hope to achieve, the organisers of the Civil March for Aleppo wrote on their Facebook page: "We demand help for civilians, protecting human rights and working out a peaceful solution for the people of Aleppo and other besieged cities in Syria and beyond."
Last year almost a million refugees arrived in Germany, after Merkel announced her open-door policy. The decision provoked criticism against the chancellor and the ruling government coalition.
