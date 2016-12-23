Aleppo's Sigh of Relief

The last convoy evacuating militants from eastern Aleppo has left the city on December 22. After that, thousands of residents took to the streets to celebrate the end of five years of the fighting.
The Obama administration released a proposal allowing for a single lease sale for oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The area houses several animal habitats and subsistence-use areas for three Native American villages. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to deregulate energy drilling over environmental concerns.
For the second year in a row, the North Pole is over 32 degrees Fahrenheit (the melting point of ice) in December. This typically happens in May, but it’s in line with the past two years being the warmest Arctic years on record. Climatologists and meteorologists are concerned about the fate of the Arctic if it continues to melt at its current rate.
That awkward moment when a terrorist is right under your nose, but the country's intelligence services fail to prevent an attack.
It appears that the world is on a verge of a new Moscow-Ankara-Tehran Axis poised to resolve the Syrian crisis and help bring peace to the war-torn country.
