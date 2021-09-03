Putin Addresses Sixth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok

The second day of the 2021 Eastern Economic Forum has kicked off in the Russian Far East. The main event will be the speech of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is expected to touch on global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* seized power last month.
The second day will also feature addresses from other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
Also on the program are the following plenary sessions: The Sanitary Shield: How to Prevent New Pandemics, Russian-Japan Business Dialogue, Far East IT Hub 2030: Targeting Asia-Pacific Markets, Science and Innovation: Risks in the Name of Development.
The sixth Eastern Economic Forum will be held from 2-4 September. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s forum will be held in a hybrid format, with participants attending in-person and online.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
