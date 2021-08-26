'Agro Express' Trains Set to Travel Between Russia and Uzbekistan's 'Green Corridor'

Russia and Uzbekistan have green-lighted the blueprints for logistical corridors between the two countries following Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk's meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Sardor Umurzakov in Tashkent.
The plans outline bilateral efforts to improve customs, sanitary, and phytosanitary procedures to ensure the safe passage of goods between the two neighbours, while they will also develop cooperation in digitisation and work closely to establish agro-logistics and distribution centres.
These efforts include establishing regular "Agro Express" cargo trains to operate along the so-called "green corridor" between Russian and Uzbekistan. The trains will speed up the export/import of agricultural products.
“The first 'Agro Express' train with Russian food products will go to Uzbekistan this autumn, with delivery not exceeding seven days. Russian exporters will get a seamless supply channel and accelerated cross-border movement of goods thanks to the coordinated actions of the control authorities of the two countries," REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina said.
The Agro Express project kicked off in June 2021 when Russia's PM Mikhail Mishustin and Uzbek PM Abdulla Oripov officially agreed to boost cooperation. REC Chief Executive Veronika Nikishina, RZD Logistika Chief Executive Dmitry Murev, and Uzagrologistics Centres Chief Executive Noufalbek Sabirov were also present at the ceremony.
All comments
Show new comments (0)