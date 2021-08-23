Register
17:09 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Howzat! Former Cricketer Lord Botham Made UK Trade Envoy to Old Foe Australia

    © AP Photo / Barry Stevens
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692929_0:383:2048:1535_1200x675_80_0_0_957b48540494ef2d32698915cc3cfb6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202108231083692993-howzat-former-cricketer-lord-botham-made-uk-trade-envoy-to-old-foe-australia/

    Lord Botham's relationship with Australia dates back to the 1970s, when he played club cricket there while helping his native England win the prestigious Ashes test series five times over a ten-year period.

    Former England cricket captain Ian Botham is headed back to Australia — not for the Ashes but as a trade envoy for post-Brexit Britain.

    Trade Secretary Liz Truss boasted in a tweet that all-rounder Botham would "bat for British business down under" and maximise its opportunities under the "historic" trade deal she struck with her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in June this year.

    “By boosting exports, promoting inward investment and creating high-value, high-paying jobs, our Trade Envoys will help us build back better from Covid-19, ensuring every part of the UK benefits from our trade strategy,” Truss said in a statement

    "Beefy" Botham's appointment by Prime Minister Boris Johnson may allay the fears of Britain's livestock farmers over meat imports from down under, set to increase in the next few years under the deal.

    ​Australian High Commissioner — as ambassadors between Commonwealth countries are called — to the UK George Brandis said his country looked forward to the 65-year-old cricketer's return in his new role.

    "Aussies are big and empty - just like the country," ​Botham was once quoted as saying, while they dubbed him Guy the Gorilla.

    Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Top British Trade Negotiator Doesn’t Expect to Reach US-UK Trade Deal in the Short Run
    He helped England win the Ashes test series against Australia five times in 1977, 1979, 1981, 1985 and 1987.

    Nine other trade envoys were also named in the announcement.

    ​Former opposition Labour MP Baroness Kate Hoey was appointed as representative to Ghana. Hoey, one of her party's few Brexit supporters, was deselected by party members in her Vauxhall constituency before the 2019 general election that saw a landslide win fore the Conservatives. John Woodcock, now Baron Warlney, who defected from Labour to support the Tories in 2019, is the new envoy to  Tanzania

    Conservative Dudley North MP Marco Longhi was named as envoy to Brazil, and Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale's David Mundell will represent British interests in New Zealand.

    Related:

    UK Inks 'Historic' First Post-Brexit In-Principle Free Trade Deal With Australia
    British Whisky Plays Spoiler in Modi-Johnson Push to Conclude India-UK Free Trade Agreement
    EU President Refuses to Negotiate With UK in Northern Ireland Brexit Row
    Tags:
    Australia, cricket, Trade, Brexit, ashes, Liz Truss, David Mundell, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse