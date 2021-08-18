Register
18 August 2021
    Nord Stream 2

    Gas Prices in Europe Temporarily Tumble by Double Digits Over False Info on Nord Stream 2

    Business
    The joint Russian-European energy megaproject has entered the final stages of construction, and when complete will double the 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year capacity of the existing Nord Stream network.

    European gas futures for the month of September took a major dip Wednesday on erroneous reporting that Nord Stream 2 had come online and started pumping Russian gas to Europe.

    According to the ICE London stock exchange data, the drop began at around 15:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT), and lasted for about two-and-a-half hours before stabilizing.

    September futures on the Dutch TTF Index fell from $575 per thousand cubic meters (tcm) to $514 per tcm before stabilizing at about $550 per tcm in the afternoon.

    German natural gas infrastructure operator Gascade confirmed Wednesday that previously published information on gas flowing from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was incorrect, attributing it to a “data error.”

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint project between Russia’s Gazprom and five major European energy concerns, including Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, France’s Engie, Austria’s OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell. The project is comprised of a twin pipeline stretching approximately 1,230 km from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, bypassing traditional gas transit routes through Eastern Europe.

    The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, 26 February 2020.
    © REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
    Ukrainian MP Suggests Only ‘Real Way’ to Derail Near-Complete Nord Stream 2
    The $10.5 billion megaproject is over 99 percent complete, with one of the two lines finished, and construction of the second being wrapped up. The network is expected to go online before the year is out.

    Germany, the European industrial powerhouse and de-facto coleader of the European Union, is Nord Stream 2’s main EU benefactor and beneficiary, and sees the project as a means to ensure its energy security as the country transitions away from coal and nuclear power toward cleaner alternatives. In addition to carrying gas, Nord Stream 2 can be filled to up to 70 percent capacity to carry hydrogen, a prospective clean fuel which Berlin and Europe as a whole expect to use extensively in the coming decades.

    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Votre message a été envoyé!
