US 'Has Made Clear' to OPEC That Agreement on Reduced Oil Output Must Be Reconsidered, Biden Says

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its 'OPEC Plus' partners, which include other major oil producers including Russia, Mexico, and Sudan, agreed to reduce crude oil production last year in the wake of last year's economic downturn associated with the Covid crisis. Last month, OPEC Plus agreed to a boost in output.

Washington has stressed to the world's major oil producing nations that the production cuts agreed to last year should be scrapped as nations begin to recover and their demand for energy grows, President Joe Biden has said.

"We also made clear to OPEC, the major oil exporting nations of the world, that the production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers," Biden said, delivering remarks on his 'Build Back Better' agenda in Washington on Wednesday.

The president spoke about putting pressure on OPEC while addressing his administration's strategy of "taking action" on gas prices, suggesting that although gasoline prices "are lower than they were earlier in this decade...they're still high enough to create a pinch on working families."

Biden also indicated that his director of the national economic council had asked the chair of the federal trade commission "to use every available tool to monitor the US gasoline market" for any potential "illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases at the pump while the price of oil is going down."

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement in which he said that high gas prices, "if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," and indicated that crude prices are higher now than they were before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic untill well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," Sullivan suggested.

"Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economci and security affairs, in public and private," the NSA added. Sullivan said that Washington was now "engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices."

Last month, OPEC+ formally agreed to keep the oil production cut deal reached in the spring of 2020 in place until the end of 2022, allowing for production to be increased by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month starting in August until the currently agreed upon total of 5.8 million bpd in cuts is exhausted.

