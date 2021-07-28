REC Chooses the Best Regional Export Support Centres

These centres are located in Russia's Udmurtia, Bashkiria, Altai Krai, Leningrad, Smolensk and Belgorod regions.
"The results are based on the Export Support Centres rating for 2020, prepared by the REC, which includes the following criteria - the scope of export support in the region, the number of "success stories" which became the reality thanks to the Export Support Centres, the number of new exporters, export volumes and their geography and a number of other factors", the statement said.
Moreover, there was the award ceremony, which occurred on the second day of the All-Russian Conference on Export Support Infrastructure. The winners received commendations from the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation for their contribution to the national project on "Small and Medium-sized businesses and support of individual entrepreneurial initiative”.
The winners were congratulated by the REC Managing Director for Non-financial Products and Foreign Network Development Ksenia Tagirova, the REC Regional Project Director Natalia Minaeva and the Deputy Governor of Belgorod Oblast Dmitry Gladsky.
