REC and Belvebleasing Will Create New Tools to Promote Exports to Belarus

"The new decision by the REC Group and Belvebleasing may ensure additional sources of financing through leasing instruments for buyers of Russian products. As a part of the new product Belvebleasing is considering the possibility of providing financial support to Belarusian entrepreneurs for supplies of Russian high-technology products with a simplification of requirements and optimisation of the decision-making process", Viktor Doronkevich, head of the REC representation in Belarus said at a round table within the framework of the "Innoprom 2021" forum.
"The creation of the new product will be beneficial for both Russian exporters and Belarusian enterprises", Pavel Ageenkov, CEO of Belvebleasing said.
"The volume of supported exports to Belarus during the existence of the REC representation in the country has exceeded $7 billion, which indicates the large volume of trade between the states and the interest of Belarusian buyers in Russian products", Viktor Doronkevich said.
In 2020, engineering products accounted for 53 percent of REC's support for exports to Belarus. In second place are products from the metal industry, agricultural sector, chemical industry, timber industry, consumer industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic industry.
"The export of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry products is now in 7th place according to REC commodity statistics, but this direction is developing dynamically – volumes are increasing both in quantity and quality, including with the support of the REC", Doronkevich noted.
Exporters taking part in the REC Business Mission in Yekaterinburg were informed about existing financial measures to support trade between the countries, about insurance and loan-guarantee products from EXIAR and Roseximbank, which are part of the REC group, as well as about the possible usage of Belvebleasing's tools for export.
