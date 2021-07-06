Russian Producers Given Advice on Effective Export to Italy

"The invited experts called on exporters to focus on the following aspects of exporting to Italy. The acting trade representative of Russia in Italy Alexander Markov informed that exporters need to present their products and establish direct contact with Italian partners, and pay attention to the competitiveness of an offer – namely to price and quality", the Russian Export Centre (REC) reported.
Andrey Kodykov, director of marketing and development of the IMQ Representation in Russia and the CIS, stated that a certificate of compliance with international standards "is your entry ticket to the market of Italy".
"The main sectors requiring the certificate are the engineering industry, equipment production industry, household appliance and medical product manufacturing industries. The procedure for obtaining the document takes 2-3 months", Kodykov noted.
The accredited REC partner in Italy, Ekaterina Snegur, noted that the REC provides all the necessary support measures. “Being accredited partners of the REC, we will provide all the necessary assistance. We seek out partners for exporters and choose the suppliers for Italian importers as well", Snegur said.
"Italy is one of the world’s top 10 economies and in the top three of the EU, and one of Russia’s main foreign trade partners. In the last year, 60 regions of Russia have participated in non-energy exports to Italy. Metals and metal products are high in the exports. This year, the export of non-energy goods to Italy is also growing, but it`s clear that the potential of Russian goods and services is much greater", Dmitry Prokhorenko, director of foreign network development at the REC said.
Summing up the session, Belli Giovanni, co-owner and chief business officer at Group ATP, noted that "Russian products are competitive in the European market". He added that his company often uses the REC’s services to find Russian suppliers, "besides, we have many direct contacts with Russian partners".
