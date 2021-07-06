Russia and Italy Are Discussing the Creation of a 'Digital Green Corridor'

Due to a seamless integration of information systems, the exchange of information on cargo type and its value will be digitally transmitted between the two nation's authorised organisations.
"There are both technical and legislative requirements for the operation of the respective mechanisms. The success of the project will be determined by the fulfillment of all these requirements, as well as by the creation of the necessary technical infrastructure. We look forward to the establishment of a technical group to start discussing the details of the project", Veronika Nikishina, CEO of the Russian Export Centre (REC), emphasised.
The principle of a so-called "Single Window" will be an important element for exporters, as it will be used for the exchange of information between the сustoms authorities of the two countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)