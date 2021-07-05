REC Presents Russia-Made Products to Almost 50 Trade Representatives at Innoprom

"At the largest industrial exhibition, Innoprom 2021, the Russian Export Centre has gathered 46 trade representatives of Russia to let domestic exporters communicate with them directly and present their products", a message from the REC press service says.

"By opening the business programme with this event, we want to point out once again the importance of promoting Russian export to foreign markets, and highlight the wide range of financial and non-financial support and promotion tools available to exporters.

Within the framework of export support, our priority is to harness the strengths of each member of the ecosystem so that every exporter, every company that plans to enter foreign markets, including small and medium-sized businesses, receives the necessary targeted assistance at the right time.

We are building communication between all participants of the export chain to ensure that Russian companies receive the necessary support, including the capacities of the REC financial and non-financial product line, as well as informational and consulting support of specialists in trade representations and offices of the REC's foreign network", Dmitry Prokhorenko, director for the development of the foreign network of the REC, said at the round table.

The presentation of Russian products was divided into three blocks. Representatives of the information technology (IT) industry were the first to talk with trade representatives.

"Mallenom Systems", one of Russia's leaders in the development and implementation of computer vision systems for industrial production, transport, and the defence sector; LLC "Razvitie", a company that develops and produces interactive anatomical tables; and LLC "Visitech", a leader in the automation of industrial safety and efficiency of production, presented their products.

Furthermore, LLC "Orlan", an innovative company dealing with the digital construction market; LLC "Elma", an IT company that develops low-code platforms for the automation and robotisation of business processes using artificial intelligence, chatbots, and computer vision; and LLC "Fidesis", a developer of next-generation universal software for high-precision strength engineering calculations (CAE, computer-aided engineering).

Then exporters from the pharmaceutical business presented their products: LLC "Aspect Medical", which produces medical equipment; LLC "NPP Melitta", which develops innovative plasma-optical technologies that ensure the disinfection of air and open surfaces from all types of micro-organisms, viruses, and harmful organic compounds in a short period of time; CJSC "OKB" "Rhythm", developing and producing high-tech medical equipment for worldwide diagnosis and treatment; and LLC "Inciprom", developing and producing “INCI” incinerators for thermal decontamination, along with solid household, biological, and medical waste management.

The final block of the round table was a presentation of the engineering and energy technology industries, in which Russia is traditionally considered to be a leader. Trade representatives were shown the products of LCC NFP "Automica", a Russian developer and manufacturer of regulatory and shut-off valves for the petrochemical, oil refining, and metallurgical industries, the energy sector, nuclear and gas processing sectors, as well as chemical, food, and other industries; and LLC "Antraks", one of the leading developers and producers of equipment and intelligent systems for the control and automation of power supply network infrastructure.

"In conclusion of the round table, I would like to point out the importance of consolidating all the agencies that support our exporters. As a government export support institution, we unite all stakeholders together. Such events make it possible to work in a common space and to provide comprehensive support to Russian exports. This is particularly true for cooperation with CIS countries, which are traditional strategic partners of Russia in trade and economy. We hope that the cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the foreign network of the 'Russian Export Centre', and Russian Trade Representative Offices will maintain the synergy that we have today, which will increase exports and strengthen the position of Russian export-oriented companies in markets. Today’s meeting will be the first step to opening new markets and signing new export contracts", Prokhorenko said.

According to him, the opening event of the REC Business Mission at Innonoprom has become "a truly unique platform, where so many exporters can meet on the territory of Russia".