Internet Source Code Sold for $5.4Mln as Digital Token at Sotheby's

"One of the most historically significant digital artifacts ever sold, an NFT of the source code for the Web has brought $5.4 million. Offered by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, proceeds will benefit initiatives that Sir Tim & Lady Berners-Lee support," the auction house tweeted.
An NFT is a non-fungible token, a virtual digital-only unit, in a blockchain network that cannot be exchanged. This unique digital certificate gives exclusive rights over rare digital goods to the owner.
The first website was launched on August 6, 1991, on Berners-Lee's initiative. As part of his project, he created the world's first web server 'httpd' and the world's first hypertext web browser for the WorldWideWeb computer, later renamed Nexus. Berners-Lee also created the first internet site at http://info.cern.ch, which hosted a description of what the World Wide Web is, how to set up a web server, and other useful information.
