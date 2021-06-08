US, EU Commit to Ending $18 Billion Tariff War Before End of Year - Reports

As early as December 2020, UE officials reached out to US President-elect Joe Biden about a change in trade policy between the US and the 27-member bloc. The dispute dates to 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% trade penalty on aluminum and a 25% penalty on steel imported from the EU, calling them a threat to national security.
However, in response to the tariffs, the EU imposed its own on US goods in retaliation, including peanut butter, bourbon, denim, orange juice, and motorcycles, among other goods.
Trump imposed similar tariffs on China, not all of which were resolved by the Phase 1 trade deal agreed to in January 2020. The tariffs were part of his same populist appeal to sections of the US manufacturing sector, to whom he said he was saving American jobs by protecting US industries from foreign competition, which he called "unfair."
