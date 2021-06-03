Russian Export Centre Head Urges G20 to Discuss Revision of Int'l Rules Amid Growing Trade Barriers

The G20 leaders need to address increasing trade restrictions and revise international rules to make trade more predictable, head of Russian Export Centre (REC) joint stock company, Veronika Nikishina, said in a speech at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.
"The growth of restrictive measures that contradict the principles of the World Trade Organization is what should be on the agenda of G20 meetings," Nikishina argued, adding that businesses would feel more relaxed under stable and predictable international rule framework.
The REC CEO also lamented the erosion of the existing trade ties, funding problems and a "containment policy" towards competitors that are deemed "dangerous" as hampering the international economic cooperation.
The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual event for members of the international business community, is taking place in person on 2-5 June at ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, an umbrella media organisation that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.
