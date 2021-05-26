Register
19:21 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold bullion

    Financial Adviser Says He'd Buy Spiking Gold Only When Banks Print Money Like There's No Tomorrow

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106433/70/1064337026_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_3236cdcf6ab6b6120cdef42e1654e46b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202105261083002929-financial-adviser-says-hed-buy-spiking-gold-only-when-banks-print-money-like-theres-no-tomorrow/

    The global stock markets, including the US tech sector, have been experiencing pressure on the prices of shares amid fears that inflation might get out of hand as a result of governments and central banks actively stimulating their economies to help them overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The rally of the price of gold, which started on 1 April, is not going to stop and is likely to reach the level of $2,200, but not for reasons most people think the precious metal is spiking, Lee Munson, the Chief Information Officer and president at the Portfolio Wealth Advisors, said in a comment for Kitco News. While it is true that gold became the last of the stock market's assets to react to fears of increasing inflation, it is wrong to predict the future of the trend based solely on inflation expectations, the analyst believes.

    According to him, there has been a "regime change" in the gold market due to The US Treasury and the US Federal Reserve's being primarily concerned not with inflation, but potential deflation. Munson believes that the Fed will actually be content with inflation climbing to "2%, 2.5%, 3% for more than a month". The Portfolio Wealth Advisors' CIO said that many investors expect the Fed to overreact to such inflation levels, but he rejects such a scenario. Instead, he believes the government will continue its current money-printing practices.

    "Inflation is definitely a risk, but people are overreacting to the magnitude of the actual price pressures. I think many people are thinking of the late 70s, early 80s type of inflation — when gold peaked. I don't think that's the magnitude we'll get", the analyst said.

    Munson explained that due to the concerns of a possible recession amid the economic recovery after the 2020 lockdowns, the Federal Reserve is "forced" to keep the interest rates low. Otherwise, the hike in rates will hit corporate and household debts. This practically means that the US authorities will not be taking regulatory action for some time, possibly allowing the precious metal to reach new heights.

    As the Portfolio Wealth Advisors' CIO explained, money printing itself does not always result in inflation, meaning that the Fed can allow the practice to go on for a long period of time without the need to respond to hyperinflation and changing the rates.

    "One of the biggest problems people have with gold is walking around saying it's an inflation hedge. But that's not necessarily true. […] When you have countries outside the US that have hyperinflation, and the money gets debased, gold is a store value. It has been that way for thousands of years. That's why people buy it because they're worried about their currency being debased", Munson said.
    Gold bars and a Swiss Franc coin are seen in this illustration picture taken at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, 7 November 2014
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Going for Gold: Why Precious Metal is Reliable Hedge Against Inflation & How to Invest in It Smartly

    The financial analyst added that the US money printing period is likely to continue up to the first half of 2023. He concluded that it's not worth buying gold if you simply believe there will be inflation and an economic crisis ahead. In Munson's opinion, one should only do it if "the central banks are going to print money like there's no tomorrow".

    Related:

    Secret of the 'Ultrahigh-Grade' Gold Formations' Origin Unveiled, Media Says
    COVID-Hit Indians Fear Losing Gold as Banks Change Loan Rules
    Amsterdam Court Says Will Announce Verdict on 'Scythian Gold' Dispute on 14 September
    Big Brother In Space: Satellite Photos Could Help Combat Illegal Gold Mining in Peru
    Indian Gold, Jewellery Trade Suffers $1.36 Billion Loss Despite Festivities
    Going for Gold: Why Precious Metal is Reliable Hedge Against Inflation & How to Invest in It Smartly
    Tags:
    US Federal Reserve, inflation, gold, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse