New Head of Rothschild Group Outlines Strategy to Get Bigger Market Share

This is the first time Ariane de Rothschild elaborates on the financial institution's plans following the sudden death of her husband and partner, Benjamin de Rothschild.

President of the board of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, Ariane de Rothschild, has laid out her strategy for the financial institution in three publications in the Financial Times, Germany's Neue Zuercher Zeitung, and France's Le Temps, revealing the next steps she will be taking to solidify the group's standing.

She explicitly said that there are no plans to sell the Edmond de Rothschild Group. On the contrary – the institution itself is actively studying the market, looking for opportunities to obtain lucrative assets – not just other banks, but also asset managers and private equity.

Furthermore, Ariane de Rothschild is set to double the financial group's portfolio to $388 billion in managed assets. The private bank is hoping to attract new wealthy clients by putting emphasis on the Rothschild name and reliability. Ariane de Rothschild indirectly hinted that these aspects might be in high demand after the infamous implosion of the Greensill Capital financial services company in March 2021.

"We, by definition, are low risk because it's my duty to protect my clients' money and it's my duty to protect my family's money", the president said in an interview with the FT.

Lastly, the Edmond de Rothschild Group itself will undergo some changes. Ariane de Rothschild plans on replacing the CEO of Edmond de Rothschild’s Swiss bank, Vincent Taupin, appointing the bank’s finance chief, Cynthia Tobiano, to become the holding group's CEO and hiring former head of the French asset management company Amundi, Yves Perrier, as a member of the Rothschild holding's board.

The series of publications became Ariane de Rothschild's first comment on the future of the company following the death of her husband and partner, Benjamin de Rothschild, who owned the majority stake in the holding, in January 2021.