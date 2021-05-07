Register
01:08 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Cosco Shipping container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in San Francisco bound for the Port of Oakland

    USTR Tai Will Meet With Chinese Counterpart ‘In the Near Term’ for Talks on Trade Deal Phase 1

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/93/1077059369_0:31:3000:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_8179b326a1bbe4e9b8c455067aed8d5c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202105071082821829-ustr-tai-will-meet-with-chinese-counterpart-in-the-near-term-for-talks-on-trade-deal-phase-1/

    Just weeks after the US and China penned the first part of a trade deal intended to settle years of tariff wars, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down the global economy, sending trade into a tailspin. The deal was heavily premised on pledges to buy a minimum volume of goods from the other country.

    US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday she expects to meet with her Chinese counterpart, vice-premier and head of the Communist Party of China’s Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, Liu He, “in the near term” to discuss implementation thus far of the January 2020 trade deal.

    Tai made the comments during an event hosted by the London-based Financial Times, noting she respected the need for continuity in trade policy. The deal was penned by the prior administration of Donald Trump, from whom Biden has sought to distance himself, despite largely adhering to Trump’s strategic foreign policy orientation.

    "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said. “It is our responsibility in the Biden-Harris administration to carry forward the relationship, where we do not shy away from being tough, but where we also know we must be fair and must be future focus-oriented,” Tai said.

    She added that she is “very much looking forward to formally meeting my Chinese counterparts and assessing their performance and measuring what they have to say, pressing our interests and backing up a path forward.”

    While Tai was born and raised in the United States, her parents are from Taiwan and she is fluent in Mandarin.

    By the terms of the deal, the two parties are supposed to meet every six months to reevaluate their progress and adherence, but no meeting has taken place since August 2020.

    Phase 1 of the trade deal was signed in January 2020 and expires at the end of the year. In it, the two nations pledged to buy certain minimum amounts of products from the other side, spanning a variety of agricultural and manufactured goods. However, in March of that year, the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak had reached the scale of a global pandemic and nations began curbing international trade in a bid to stop the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease, putting fulfillment of the pact in danger.

    In June of last year, the US and China rededicated themselves to the terms of the deal; however, according to data collected by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington, DC-based think tank, by March 2021 the US was still buying just 75% of the goods it had committed to, and China had bought just 61% of its committed purchases, as compared to 2017 levels before the two nations began trading trade tariffs. 

    While China’s lockdowns ended in the middle of 2020 and its economy had come roaring back by the end of the year, the pandemic has persisted in the United States, where the deadliest months came in late 2020 and early 2021, and daily new COVID-19 cases have still not declined below 40,000 per day.

    Lu Xiang, a senior researcher on China-US relations with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the South China Morning Post that “bilateral trade has spiked so far this year, but there are still difficulties in fully making up for the shortfall last year. Both sides, especially the US, need to show the utmost sincerity in cooperation. We will be outspoken on problems but also stick to cooperation. The deal is not perfect for either side, and now it is time for the US to propose solutions.”

    Related:

    US Should Rejoin CPTPP, Push Trade Deal Mega-Merger With RCEP, Former Beijing Diplomat Says
    US Trade Representative Discussed With Bill Gates COVID-19 Intellectual Property Waiver
    EU Accuses Britain of Violating Brexit Trade Pact Amid ‘Gunboat Diplomacy’ Around Jersey Island
    Tags:
    trade talks, US-China relations, trade deal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse