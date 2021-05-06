Graphic Video: Peloton Issues Voluntary Recall for Treadmills Linked to Child Injury, Death

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (SPSC) issued a memo in April urging individuals with kids and pets to stop using the Peloton's Tread+ treadmill. The safety commission's warning cited dozens of incidents in which children were injured - or in one case, killed - by the machine.

Peloton announced on Wednesday that voluntary recalls have been issued for Peloton's Tread+ and Tread treadmills that have been previously linked to dozens of known safety incidents.

According to Acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler, the agreement between the commission and Peloton calls for the company to immediately halt sales and offer a full refund.

"The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers," Adler said in a quoted statement.

The commission first addressed their concerns regarding the Tread+ treadmill in an April news release that cited dozens of alleged incidents that resulted in injuries, and at least one that ended in death.

At least 23 of the 39 incidents listed involved children, and one incident reportedly included a pet.

The CPSC also released a graphic video showing a child getting pulled under a Peloton treadmill while playing with a ball. The toddler is eventually able to pull themselves from under the machine.

Be advised, the footage below contains scenes some may find disturbing.

Peloton CEO John Foley expressed in a quoted statement that his company "made a mistake" in how it initially responded to the CPSC's request for recall. Peloton previously characterized the CPSC's April news release as "inaccurate and misleading."

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize," he said. "Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members."