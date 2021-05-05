Register
23:11 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Dow Hits Record Highs as US Industrial, Leisure Stocks Rebound

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107655/21/1076552112_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_0f3e283cfe4a25a334d02a75766ebbc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202105051082812023-dow-hits-record-highs-as-us-industrial-leisure-stocks-rebound/

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street’s broadest equity value barometer, hit record highs on Wednesday, as industrial and leisure stocks previously battered during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States rebounded amid falling infection numbers due to the huge vaccination drive against the virus.

    The Dow closed up 0.3 percent, or 97 points, at 34,230, after a record high at 34,331. For the year, the index is up almost 12 percent.

    "The Dow Jones (is) catching some cyclical rotation and keeping its head above water" despite a flat-to-weaker performance of the broader US stock market, said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at online stocks trading platform OANDA.

    The Dow’s record performance came after data on Wednesday showed the US private sector added 742,000 jobs in April, its most in seven months, as the economy rapidly recovers from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Data also showed that the United States has administered 248 million COVID shots to date, with 106 million Americans, or 32.3 percent of the population, now fully immunized from the virus.

    The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, rose less than 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to settle at 4,168.

    Tech stocks, measured by the Nasdaq Composite index, fell for a fourth day in a row as investors rotated out of so-called growth stocks into value stocks that included industrial and leisure names.

    The Nasdaq, which includes big tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google, lost 51 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 13,582 on Wednesday. It has lost 500 points, or 3.6 percent, over the past four days.

    Related:

    Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Highs in 3rd Straight Week of Gains for US Stocks
    Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Highs as Wall Street Reacts to Strong US Jobs Report
    Dow, S&P Extend Record Highs on Optimism Ahead of Federal Reserve March Meeting
    Tags:
    NASDAQ, Stocks, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse