Petition Asking Amazon to Accept Dogecoin as Payment Method Gets Over 200,000 Signatures

A petition asking Amazon to accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency has gathered over 203,000 signatures on change.org.
It argues that the tech giant should accept Dogecoin as a form of payment on its e-commerce platform since the company is a “leader in innovation."
“Dogecoin is fast, cheap, and stable. It is stable in value, has the lowest transaction fee of other major coins, has a huge supply of coins and has a very large, active community with on-going development,” the petition reads.
Amazon does not accept cryptocurrencies as payment but the petition urges it “to be one of the first major companies to see the power of Dogecoin."
The petition adds that Dogecoin is already used by “small business owners, charity organisations, and entrepreneurs around the world."
Shiba Inu dog meme-themed Dogecoin was launched in 2013 and quickly gained a massive online following. The cryptocurrency's popularity was given a boost this year when tech billionaire Elon Musk sent its value skyrocketing after mentioning it in a tweet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)