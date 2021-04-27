Register
12:00 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. The Akademik Cherskiy is capable of completing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    Russian Vessel Starts Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying in Danish Waters

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    1130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082737931_0:91:3071:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_2a7bffe4d91c4a5f0535edd43895c21b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104271082738662-russian-vessel-starts-nord-stream-2-pipelaying-in-danish-waters/

    Late last year, the Danish Maritime Authority gave the green light to the pipe-layer Fortuna to begin work for the Nord Stream 2 project in Denmark's exclusive economic zone.

    Russia's Akademik Cherskiy has started laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in Danish waters, where the Fortuna pipe-layer has been working since early February, according to project operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

    "After successfully passing sea trials, the vessel Akademik Cherskiy started pipelaying work today in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark. The Fortuna barge continues to lay pipe", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

    The statement follows Nord Stream 2 AG's announcement last month that after testing in the Kaliningrad Region, the Akademik Cherskiy would join the laying of Nord Stream 2 pipes in Danish waters.

    Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
    Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.

    The Russian ship Fortuna is already working on the pipelaying as it completes construction of the second branch of the gas pipeline (Line B) in Denmark. The Akademik Cherskiy will deal with the pipelaying of the first branch of Nord Stream 2 (Line A).

    The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometre (764-mile) lines with a combined capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas a year. The project's operator estimated earlier this year that only 148 kilometres (92 miles) were still to be completed.

    The project is being financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, German energy companies Uniper and Wintershall, as well as Austria's OMV, France's Engie, and the Anglo-Dutch oil concern Shell.  

    US Drive to Undermine Nord Stream 2

    Washington and some of its European allies have repeatedly tried to torpedo the project, with US lawmakers already slapping two rounds of sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which prompted several European contractors, insurers, and certification firms to drop out.

    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar to work on Nord Stream 2 construction
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar to work on Nord Stream 2 construction
    Russia pledged to use its own pipelaying resources to wrap up the remaining 5 percent of the pipeline, which is described by Moscow as a purely economic project. The Kremlin views the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as an example of unfair competition meant to boost American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe.

    The standpoint is echoed by German officials who have consistently defended Nord Stream 2 as a completely economic endeavour in spite of US pressure in the form of sanctions.

    A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    Russian Diplomat Says US Boosts Pressure on Nord Stream 2 as Construction Nears Completion
    Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel again stepped out in defence of Nord Stream 2 and of Russian gas supplies in general, saying she was perfectly aware that the conflict surrounding the pipeline was part of a broader "political struggle". In 2020, she pledged the project would be completed despite the threat of US sanctions.

    Earlier this year, former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder stressed that the US should not be able to "dictate" Germany's energy policy, and suggested that Washington's interest was about selling its own "expensive and poorer quality" LNG.

    Related:

    US Won't Let Nord Stream 2 Get Into the Way of Its Relationship with Germany, Defence Secretary Says
    Nord Stream 2’s Completion Has ‘Existential’ Importance for Germany, Moscow Says
    US-Germany Spat Over Nord Stream 2 'Won't Affect' Bilateral Ties, Secretary of State Blinken Says
    Tags:
    sanctions, project, gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, US, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse