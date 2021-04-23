Register
19:34 GMT23 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jeaniel Jimenez directs another worker before loading an oil tanker at the Jose refinery in eastern Puerto la Cruz, about 300 kilometers, 186 miles of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2003

    Venezuelan State Oil Giant Reportedly Falls Short of Exportable Crude Due to Bump in Gasoline Output

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107414/90/1074149061_0:80:2000:1205_1200x675_80_0_0_8664ecf44b8aabcf57fe9c5a5bb1d9c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104231082710493-venezuelan-state-oil-giant-reportedly-falls-short-of-exportable-crude-due-to-bump-in-gasoline/

    Subjected to crushing US sanctions and the seizure of much of its assets abroad in 2019 during the Washington-backed coup attempt, Venezuelan national oil company PDVSA has received significant aid from its Iranian allies to get its refining capabilities back online and to ease crippling gasoline and diesel fuel shortages.

    PDVSA’s use of medium and light crude grades for refining activities has led to shortages of exportable oil, Reuters reports, citing seven people said to be familiar with the situation.

    The bump in refining for domestic use could be a signal of a gradual return to health for the country’s fuel refineries following months of shortages of gasoline and diesel fuels caused by a catastrophic drop in refinery activity amid shortages of spare parts, skilled workers, last year’s global collapse of oil prices and crushing US sanctions.

    The halt prompted Caracas’ Middle Eastern ally from across the ocean Iran to send emergency supplies of gasoline and equipment to help hold the nation over and restore its energy infrastructure.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
    Facebook Says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Blocked for a Month Over 'Misinformation'
    According to Reuters, PDVSA ordinarily uses most of its lightest grades of crude to blend oil derived from the massive Orinoco Oil Belt and sell it abroad, but has instead shifted part of these supplies to refining for gasoline and diesel, cutting production of Merey 16 – its current flagship export-grade crude.

    Before Washington introduced its crushing restrictions, Venezuela was able to import naphtha – a flammable liquid carbon mixture produced by natural gas condensates, petroleum distillates and the distillation of coal tar or peat to create, to create additional export-grade oil. The restrictions led to a halt in imports, however, with PDVSA’s reserves of naphtha at its major Jose Port to drop from 2.3 million barrels in January 2021 to 1.01 million barrels in April.

    The drop in the availability of crude for export is expected to hit the Venezuelan government’s export earnings. At the same time, however, gasoline sales are said to have earned PDVSA itself some much-needed income after Caracas made the difficult decision to begin pricing fuel oil in dollars last year.

    Venezuela reported output of some 525,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month, with output growing consistently since December 2020, when it stood 441,000 bpd. Last summer, before Iranian help arrived, output fell to less than 400,000 bpd – a catastrophic figure for an oil-rich nation capable of producing well over 3 million bpd.

    A Venezuelan oil worker holding a small Iranian flag attends a ceremony for the arrival of Iranian oil tanker Fortune at the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    A Venezuelan oil worker holding a small Iranian flag attends a ceremony for the arrival of Iranian oil tanker Fortune at the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020

    Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia/File Photo
    Energy Execs Reportedly Mull Return to Venezuela as Maduro Says ‘Doors Are Open for Oil Investment’
    Reuters estimates that two major Venezuelan refineries in Cardon and Amuay are now producing roughly 60,000 bpd each of gasoline and diesel.

    President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly accused Washington and its allies of seeking to overthrow Venezuela’s democratically-elected government to get their hands on the country’s oil and mineral resources. Venezuela is known to have the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

    Related:

    Facebook Says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Blocked for a Month Over 'Misinformation'
    Russia, Venezuela Signed 12 Documents in Military, Financial, Energy Spheres, President Maduro Says
    Ecuador’s President-Elect Calls for Increased International Pressure on Venezuela
    Venezuela Secures Aid From UN Food Programme, President Maduro Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse