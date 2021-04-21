Register
13:49 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US $100 notes, physical Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

    ‘It Will Be Ugly’: Investment Adviser Names Two Reasons Bitcoin's Momentum Will Stop

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079897606_0:0:2730:1537_1200x675_80_0_0_592a9f3716ad79f9aa2bd718eb50af0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104211082691935-it-will-be-ugly-investment-adviser-names-two-reasons-bitcoins-momentum-will-stop/

    Launched in early 2009, Bitcoin is now the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation and the amount of data stored on its blockchain.

    The end of Bitcoin is inevitable, investment adviser Stephen Isaacs told CNBC, giving two reasons that would be behind the most popular cryptocurrency’s future demise.

    Government regulation and environmental risks are two key factors posing risk for cryptocurrencies, the chairman of the investment committee at London-based advisory firm Alvine Capital said, adding that cryptocurrencies have no fundamentals.

    "I don't know where it will end, or how it will end, but it will end," he said. "And when it ends, it will be ugly, because there will be nothing there."

    Bitcoin price has dropped 17% over the weekend after explosive growth that culminated at an all-time high $64,000, amid an unconfirmed report that the US Treasury may soon crackdown on financial institutions using digital assets to launder money.

    Bitcoin
    © CC0
    Bitcoin Hits Record High of Over $62,500
    Isaacs said that what happened over the weekend was just a “whiff” of “what could happen if regulation comes to this product”.

    "It's almost a victim of its own success, that if this product allows the transfer of vast amounts of money between individuals who have complete anonymity, it goes against a whole generation of regulation," he said.

    Bitcoin is based on blockchain technology that ensures the security of its transactions. The cryptocurrency, however, cannot be called completely anonymous since blockchain technology also means that every transaction will forever be inscribed in it, which could possibly pose a privacy risk. The components of Bitcoin, such as addresses, private and public keys, and transactions, are all read in text strings that can’t be directly linked to anyone’s personal identity, making the cryptocurrency anonymous for users to a certain extent.

    Isaacs also said that Bitcoin is a “very dirty product, and it's getting dirtier by the minute, because the amount of energy that is required to mine additional supply is going up,” and that the cryptocurrency’s energy usage would be another factor that kills it “if anybody's serious about climate change”.

    The process of Bitcoin mining relies on computers racing to solve a mathematical problem for each transaction – whichever solves it first and verifies the transaction mines a new coin. As a growing number of people and rapidly technologically advancing computers try to crack them around the world, solving these equations is becoming more competitive and difficult.

    Bitcoin
    © CC0
    From Cache Size to Cost Effectiveness: Will Bitcoin Replace Gold as New Store of Value?

    The supply of coins for mining, however, is limited to 21 million, and 18 million bitcoins had been mined as of February 2021.

    Meanwhile, the critics of bitcoin as an environmentally unfriendly currency are getting louder, with even tech billionaire Bill Gates weighing in on the matter, saying that Bitcoin is “not like a great climate thing."

    This is not the first time investment experts have predicted doom for the cryptocurrency. Last week billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said that the cryptocurrency market faces a “washout” amid the crypto coin frenzy, while last month, Co-founder and former CEO of China-based crypto exchange BTCC -and Founder and CEO of crypto wallet startup Ballet said Bitcoin warned that it could then fall as much as 80 percent to 90 percent of its value from the all-time peak.

    Both specialists, however, separately said that Bitcoin could reach as high as $100,000 before the end of 2021 and even higher later on, before it falls.

    Tags:
    investment, environment, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse