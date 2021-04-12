Register
17:41 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Microchip

    White House Calls Semiconducter Chip Shortage a 'National Security Issue'

    © CC BY 2.0 / Riley Porter / DSC_6303.JPG
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    4415
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/74/1079187450_0:55:3059:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_92f3543e2fca809f3494353526e21167.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104121082608832-white-house-calls-semiconducter-chip-shortage-a-national-security-issue/

    The China-US trade war, Bitcoin mining, the coronavirus pandemic, a series of environmental disasters and other global problems have led to global shortages of microchips going in everything from smartwatches to cars.

    The United States is treating the global chip shortage as a national security issue, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has announced.

    "I will say there are a number of steps that we believe we can take as a federal government. We believe there needs to be a wholistic, long-term, across government approach," Psaki said, speaking to reporters in Washington on Monday.

    Psaki indicated that the planned 'semiconductor summit' meeting at the White House later Monday where the problem would be discussed was not expected to lead to any immediate decisions on how to tackle the shortages, but noted President Joe Biden would like to speak with representatives of corporations which have been impacted. "This isn't a meeting where we expect a decision or an announcement to come out of," she specified.

    The spokeswoman added that the White House supports $50 billion in new spending on semiconductor manufacturing and research, and pointed to other initiatives by Congress to pour tens of billions of dollars' more into efforts to try to tackle the problem.

    "We need to work closely with industry, we need to work closely with Congress, Democrats and Republicans - there's agreement on this issue, being one that's impacting industries across the country, also with allies and partners in how we can prevent this shortage from happening in the future," Psaki said.

    What Caused the Great Global Chip Shortage?

    Observers say a range of factors are to blame for the computer chip shortage which has began plaguing a range of industries in 2020 and was exacerbated in 2021.

    Huawei CONNECT 2020 Summit
    PureZheng
    US Sanctions, Tech Firm 'Panic Buying' Fuelled Global Semiconductor Shortage, Huawei's Eric Xu Says
    Earlier Monday, Eric Xu, rotating chairman of Huawei, blamed the fragmentation of the global semiconductor industry caused by US sanctions policy, plus panic buying, for the shortages. He added that end users would be the ones to foot the bill if major economies were to try to establish fully independent semiconductor industry supply chains.

    "In the past few years, the US has imposed three [rounds] of sanctions on Huawei, undermining our company, and the damage has been felt. But at the same time it's hurting the global semiconductor industry even more as such sanctions have disrupted the trust relationship in the industry. More and more countries and regions have to think about supply security," Xu explained.

    The chip shortages have already caused major disruptions. Last week, South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co announced that it would halt vehicle production at its Asan plant due to the shortage of chips for its cars. The plant in question produces about 300,000 cars per year. The company had announced a month earlier that it would be halting production at its Ulsan factory. Other automakers, including Ford, Honda, General Motors, and Russia's AvtoVaz have been hit by similar shortages, causing either shutdowns or reduced production.

    Updated Hyundai Solaris cars manufactured in Leningrad Region
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Kireev
    As Hyundai Halts Second Auto Plant Over Global Chip Crisis, Which Industries Are The Worst Affected?
    Industries, ranging from consumer electronics makers to medical equipment producers have also been affected, with Apple recently forced to scale down production of its new iPad and MacBook lines.

    Major chipmakers in Asia, the US and Europe have announced a series of measures in recent months aimed at increasing domestically-sourced chips in a bid to both grow supplies and increase self-sufficiency. However, some observers, including Huawei's Xu, have warned that such tech jingoism could lead to higher costs, and suggested that's what's needed now is for global trust and industry cooperation to be restored.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse