Register
20:59 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington

    Citing Electrical Issues, Boeing Advises 16 Airlines to Ground Embattled 737 Max Jets

    © REUTERS / Matt McKnight
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587079_0:56:3072:1784_1200x675_80_0_0_e17860992352342ff2de3098c9c71610.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104091082587031-citing-electrical-issues-boeing-advises-16-airlines-to-ground-embattled-737-max-jets-/

    Last week, Boeing announced that Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines inked deals for dozens of new 737 MAX jets. Though airlines appear to be regaining confidence in the once-grounded 737 MAX, a new set of issues may complicate the aircraft's complete return to the skies.

    Boeing announced in a Friday morning issuance that at least 16 airlines have been advised to pull their 737 MAX fleets from service and inspect them for possible electrical issues. 

    "The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system," the company stated, noting it was working in conjunction with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deal with the issue. 

    Boeing did not specify how many aircraft will be affected, nor how long the inspections are expected to take. 

    The FAA later confirmed it would "ensure the issue is addressed." 

    Since the announcement, Texas-based Southwest Airlines, which only flies Boeing 737s, has moved to remove at least 30 of the jets from service. The company highlighted that it has not experienced any related "operational challenges" and foresees "minimal disruption" to operations following the grounding. 

    American Airlines has removed at least 17 jets from service following the announcement. The commercial airline was the first to restart Boeing 737 MAX flights in December 2020, after the plane was grounded for more than a year over the twin crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. 

    The fatal crashes that together killed 346 people have ultimately been linked to the 737 MAX's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which serves as a flight control system designed to enhance the jet's pitch stability so that it feels and flies like other 737s. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has argued "lapses in aviation safety oversight and failed leadership in the FAA" were also factors. 

    "My understanding is this is different than any of those other issues and obviously we need to make sure there’s full confidence before these specific aircraft return to the air and that’s what the FAA will be closely monitoring," US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg remarked on Friday. 

    However, the FAA has not ordered the grounding of all 737 MAX jets. 

    Steven Marks, an attorney representing families of victims aboard the fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, told the Associated Press that the recent announcement from Boeing proves "[w]e don't know what other issues exist." 

    "This grounding calls into question the safety of the Max and why Boeing’s claims of a ‘changed culture’ continue to ring hollow," he added. 

    Related:

    Boeing 738 Makes Emergency Landing in Russia's Krasnodar Over Flap Issue
    Kiev Says Discussions With Iran on Downed Boeing Not Finished, Talk of Lawsuit Premature
    US Air Force Receives First F-15EX Fighter Jet From Boeing
    Boeing to Pay $6.6Mln to US for Compliance Failures
    Boeing 737 MAX Pilot Forced to Shut Engine Down Over Possible Failure - Report
    Tags:
    Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), travel, airlines, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse