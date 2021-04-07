Register
12:13 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Zoom video conferencing

    Senator Don’t Rule Out Ban of Zoom if Firm Blocks Russian Gov’t, State Companies From Using Service

    Zoom Blog
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/93/1079599308_0:141:1500:985_1200x675_80_0_0_52108cf1ee27d0c9c39f8bb116420ace.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104071082562094-senator-dont-rule-out-ban-of-zoom-if-firm-blocks-russian-govt-state-companies-from-using-service/

    On Tuesday, Russian business media reported that Zoom Video Communications, the California-based software firm specializing in videotelephony and online chat services, had restricted the use of its products among Russian state-affiliated educational institutions.

    Russian lawmakers aren’t ruling out banning Zoom in Russia if the company prohibits access to its service to Russian government agencies and state companies, Alexander Bashkin, a member of the Russian Federation Council’s committee on constitutional legislation, has told Sputnik.

    “Russia does not support sanctions measures, but if such a decision with respect to government agencies and state-owned companies is made, it’s possible to block this service on the territory of our country as a reciprocal, symmetrical measure,” Bashkin explained.

    The senator expressed hope that Zoom would not follow through with the reported restrictive measures, saying that while private companies have the right to establish rules on who to sell to, Russia, “like any state in which this company operates, can establish its own protectionist measures in response to such whims.”

    Bashkin added that the situation surrounding Zoom suggests that Russia needs to develop its own platforms, services and network infrastructure so that “no one will be able to blackmail our country with the prospect of being disconnected from the service,” and said that efforts in this direction have already been made.

    Zoom
    Zoom
    'Zoom Can Cause Burnout and Make Us Less Productive,' Academic Says
    For his part, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov told reporters Wednesday that Russian schools will be able to use a Russian-made videoconferencing system known as Spherum to replace Zoom, which is already operational.

    Developed in coordination between Mail.ru Group and Rostelecom, Russia’s leading telephony provider, Spherum was launched in late March, having been tested in over 1,000 schools across 15 Russian regions. The service allows for group video conferencing for up to 100 participants, and is accessible from any device, with users also able to share videos, photos, presentations and other school materials.

    Screenshot of home page of Spherum, a new Russian-developed video conferencing application.
    © Photo : Spherum
    Screenshot of home page of Spherum, a new Russian-developed video conferencing application.

    Irina Abankina, director of the department of educational programmes at the Higher School of Economics, confirmed to Russian media that the school is rushing to switch to alternative systems, but said she doesn’t fully understand Zoom’s actions, since its use by Russian educational institutions was profitable for the company. She said the university plans to switch to Microsoft Teams. Kirill Zakharyin, head of the information technology department at Siberian Federal University, said the institution has twenty corporate Zoom accounts which should remain valid through July. After that, he said, the university will need to find alternatives.

    Russian business media reported late Tuesday that Zoom Video Communications had banned its Russian distributors from selling access to the service to government agencies and companies in which the Russian state is a shareholder. Sources said they could not exclude the development of a separate product for the public sector. Zoom did not immediately respond to the reporting.

    This illustration picture taken on May 27, 2020 in Paris shows the logo of the social network application Zoom on the screen of a phone.
    © AFP 2021 / MARTIN BUREAU
    Delhi Police Probing 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' Case Reportedly Ask Zoom for IP Addresses
    Zoom’s popularity skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine measures introduced in schools and universities across many countries. Today, the application boasts as many as 300 million daily users, up from just 10 million in 2019. The software has been criticized for data security issues, including the transfer of user data to Facebook, leaks of videos and personal contact information, and other problems.

    In Russia, Zoom is estimated to have 25 percent of the videoconferencing market, with competitor Skype enjoying 14 percent market share.

    Related:

    'These Are Ready for Use': GOP Rep. Boebert Defends Stash of Guns in Zoom's Meeting Background
    Zoom Founder Transfers $6Bln Worth Shares to Undisclosed Recipients, Reports Suggest
    'Zoom Can Cause Burnout and Make Us Less Productive,' Academic Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse