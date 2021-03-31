Register
11:34 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021

    'Strong in Face of Adversity': Huawei's Sales on Rise Despite US Sanctions

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082496997_0:287:3071:2015_1200x675_80_0_0_8dc93c357d0c7fb8c2e3c36cdaaf419b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103311082497532-strong-in-face-of-adversity-huaweis-sales-on-rise-despite-us-sanctions/

    In mid-March, the Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed out at Washington over its reported decision to further squeeze US firms doing business with Huawei, warning the move could lead to severe global knock-on effects.

    Huawei Technologies Ltd. said on Wednesday that its sales in 2020 increased despite US sanctions, which, however, rode roughshod over the Chinese tech giant's growth.

    The company's sales of mobile phones, network gear, and other technology rose by 3.8% to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), while 2020 profits soared by 3.2% to 64.6 billion yuan ($9.8 billion), decelerating from 5.6% growth in 2019.

    "We've held strong in the face of adversity", Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu said in a statement earlier in the day, adding the results of the company's consumer business "fell short" of its expectations due to a fall in smartphone revenue.

    "Because of the unfair sanctions placed on us by the US, our mobile phone business saw a revenue decline", Ken pointed out.

    Huawei Mobile World Congress 2019
    Huawei Technologies
    Huawei Mobile World Congress 2019

    Huawei's consumer business revenue stood at 482.9 billion yuan ($74.1 billion) in 2020, which is a 3.3% year-on-year rise but is slower than the 34% increase recorded in 2019.

    Ken's statement came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned in mid-March that Washington's plans to further squeeze US firms doing business with Huawei will disrupt technological and trade exchanges between China and America as well as undermine global industrial and supply chains.

    "The US should stop the suppression on Chinese companies immediately and treat Chinese companies in a fair, just, and nondiscriminatory manner", Zhao stressed, adding that Washington's latest reported moves demonstrate America "isn't a reliable country that is to be trusted".

    This followed Reuters quoting an unnamed source as saying the Biden team was looking to add "new targeted restrictions on certain sensitive technology exports to China", in part to prevent the supply of "highly sensitive technology that can advance China's military capabilities".

    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Refusing Huawei Will Come at a Cost for US Telecoms
    Last year, the US barred manufacturers from using American technology to produce chips for Huawei, in a move that came as part of Washington's current crackdown on the Chinese tech giant, which kicked off in May 2019.

    At the time, the US Department of Commerce banned internet providers from using the company's products and American tech companies from selling technologies to the Chinese tech titan without obtaining a special license first.

    The White House claims the company is collaborating with the Chinese government to allow it to spy on those who use the tech company's equipment, allegations that have been rejected by both Beijing and Huawei.

    Related:

    Huawei Slams 'Unfair, Unacceptable' Ban From Swedish 5G Networks as US Tech War Campaign Intensifies
    Huawei to Join Forces With Chinese Tech Companies to Limit Nvidia-ARM Buyout Deal Amid US Trade War
    US Looks for 'Technological Supremacy' by Pressing European States to Sever Huawei Ties, Exec Says
    Tags:
    crackdown, sales, sanctions, Huawei, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse