Register
00:53 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Volkswagen's new electric car ID.4 SUV is pictured during its handover by the German automaker to first customers Jaqueline Heyer-Mertens and her husband Mario Heyer at the Glaeserne Manufaktur in Dresden, Germany, March 26, 2021.

    Leaked Release Says Volkswagen to Rename Itself 'Voltswagen' in US to Mark EV Production - Report

    © REUTERS / MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082484355_0:232:3229:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_5bfc4e6cbda99386491848fa951be262.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103291082483964-leaked-release-says-volkswagen-to-rename-itself-voltswagen-in-us-to-mark-ev-production---report-/

    Electric potential, also known as electromotive force, between two points is measured in volts, which explains the wordplay. Moreover, between 2010 and 2019, General Motors used the Volt branding for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

    German carmaking company Volkswagen has published a press release a month early by accident on its website, thus revealing a new name for its US operations, Voltswagen of America, highlighting its electric vehicle efforts, CNBC reported Monday.

    According to the report, the initial date when the release should have been published was set for April 29th. The statement was quickly removed from the website soon after.

    The release reportedly said the name change will take effect in May and will be a "public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility." Voltswagen will be used as an exterior badge on all electric vehicle models, while gas vehicles will only have the company's famous VW logo.

    The company reportedly decided to keep the dark blue color of the VW logo for gas-powered vehicles in order to "preserve elements of Volkswagen's heritage," and use light blue to distinguish "the new, EV-centric branding." 

    Voltswagen of America, with headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, will remain an operating entity of Volkswagen Group of America and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, according to the report.

    Earlier this month, the company held a "Power Day" to discuss its electric vehicle technologies. Volkswagen also stated that by the end of the decade, it intends to dramatically increase EV revenue.

    By 2030, the company projects 70% of its Volkswagen brand's European sales will be electric vehicles, up from a previous estimate of 35%. By that time, it plans half of its sales in the United States and China to be electric vehicles as well.

    Just days before the event, Volkswagen AG canceled plans to cooperate with South Korean battery suppliers.

    Another major player in the market, General Motors, would not alter its name but did launch a new logo and ad campaign promoting electric vehicles earlier this year. As a reference to its Ultium battery cell platform, which will underpin its upcoming electric vehicles, the US automaker's new logo features its gm initials in lowercase letters with the "m" underlined, and the blue letters are contained inside a rounded blue case.

    Related:

    Canadian Government Charges Volkswagen With Emission Standards Violations
    Video: Volkswagen Apologizes for ‘Racist’ Ad Posted on Instagram
    'Unethical Behaviour': German Car Giant Volkswagen Loses Major Dieselgate Case
    Volkswagen Looks East to China, Pledges €2bn to Boost Beijing's Electric, New Energy Vehicle Market
    Tags:
    electric cars, electric bus, electric car, electricity, Volkswagen AG, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse