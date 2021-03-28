Register
12:10 GMT28 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Chinese-Russian border on the Manchuria - Siberia railway route. File photo

    China Reportedly Doubled Freight Shipping to Europe Via Russia, Central Asia Before Suez Jam-up

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103281082472829-china-reportedly-doubled-freight-shipping-to-europe-via-russia-central-asia-before-suez-jam-up/

    The fate of hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of global exports were put in limbo last week after a Japanese-owned container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, with all efforts to dislodge it proving futile. Lloyd’s List estimates that the ship is holding up a whopping $400 million in goods every hour that it remains trapped in the canal.

    China dramatically increased the shipment of goods to Europe using railway infrastructure in Russia and Central Asia, with freight train transport doubling in the first two months of this year after seeing a similar surge in demand between 2019 and 2020, the Financial Times reports, citing official data cited by Chinese media.

    According to the data, over 2,000 freight trains ran between China and Europe in January and February of 2021, about double the rate seen a year earlier during the same period.

    Freight train shipping reportedly also saw a fifty percent jump in 2020 compared to 2019, and has climbed a whopping 700 percent since 2016, amid the implementation of China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative to expand trade and integrate the Eurasian space.

    FT says the shorter transit times offered by rail-based shipping, combined with a recent global container shortage, has made overland transport via Russia and the countries of Central Asia an increasingly attractive proposition for some exporters. One Chinese salesperson of exercise equipment told the business newspaper that her company had switched to freight train shipping to Europe amid a surge in the cost of sea-based transport, and the doubling of transit times.

    Map of trans-continental routes by FELB Ltd, a subsidiary of Russian Railways' logistics division.
    © Photo : FELB
    Map of trans-continental routes by FELB Ltd, a subsidiary of Russian Railways' logistics division.

    Observers say overland shipping by rail can often be an attractive alternative to sea-based shipping, even if it is typically more expensive, accounting for both infrastructure upkeep costs and the costs associated with the transfer of cargoes to and from various modes of transport. Under ordinary conditions, ships take an average of between 30 and 33 days to make it from ports in East Asia to northern Europe using the Suez Canal, which accounts for as much as 12 percent of all goods shipped globally. If ships are forced to travel around Africa, shipping time grows by weeks. By comparison, major Russian companies such as Fesco Transport Group offer deliveries from China, Japan or Korea to terminals in the European Union in as little as 19 days, albeit at a premium.

    Vladivostok Commercial Port. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    Major Shipping Company Reports Surge in Requests for Transport Via Russia Amid Suez Canal Pileup
    Overall, overland rail-based shipping still accounts for only a fraction of China’s total exports, with the estimated 209,000 containers shipped to Europe via rail in the first two months of 2021 accounting for just over 10 percent of the 2 million containers processed by Yangshan Port south of Shanghai in January alone.

    Nevertheless, subsidies provided under the Belt and Road, combined with surging demand for the speedy shipment of high-value goods amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, are said to have prompted some companies to choose overland transport, with the China-Europe rail routes continuing to expand capacity in light of the surging demand.

    On Friday, Fesco reported that it has seen a jump in demand for alternative routes from customers who ordinarily ship goods to Europe through the Suez Canal. Shipping through the strategic waterway ground to a halt last week after the Ever Given, a large Panamanian-flagged, Japanese company-owned container ship ran aground while on route from Malaysia to Rotterdam, rendering the canal temporarily inoperable. All efforts to dislodge the stranded container megaship have so far proven futile.

    Related:

    Lavrov Says Dynamic Russia-China Cooperation Reflected in Unique Friendship Treaty
    Dumping the Dollar: Will China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran Create a New International Currency?
    US to Hold Classified War Game to Respond to 'Aggressive Action' by China, Russia, Reports Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse