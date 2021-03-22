Register
16:26 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 10, 2021

    A 'Firm' Foundation: Which Businesses Have Profited the Most From the Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic?

    © REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HARE
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334650_0:203:3067:1929_1200x675_80_0_0_b1f870751c6cf080490cd029db11f771.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103221082419309-a-firm-foundation-which-businesses-have-profited-the-most-from-the-ongoing-coronavirus-pandemic/

    COVID-19 has triggered massive shifts in business models, affecting all sectors from human resources, logistics and shipping to communications. But some firms have profited immensely despite the global recession and COVID-19 efforts, leading to a transformation of work, life and buying habits which could remain permanent following the pandemic.

    • Delivery Services

    The first global slowdowns in Spring last year saw major surges in food delivery services as restaurants and venues shuttered their doors during the lockdown.

    Delivery services such as UberEATS, DoorDash, Just Eat, Deliveroo and GrubHub, among others, saw a massive uptick in demand. Other businesses such as electronic stores and clothing retailers adopted similar services.

    FILE PHOTO: Mounted police and a Deliveroo rider wait at a red light at Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, a day after a new lockdown was announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS
    Deliveroo to List $7.5bn IPO in London as Leaders Praise Efforts to Back Britain's Post-Brexit Plans
    Increases in revenues for the delivery platforms allowed UK food delivery firm Deliveroo to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in London, valued at $7.5bn and widely seen as a success for the industry amid COVID-19

    • Remote Working Software

    Following work-from-home advice from the UK government and numerous others, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) products saw exponential demand to adjust to the major shifts in workplace management.

    Offices normally united in the same facilities were forced to work from home, forcing industries such as telecoms to boost COVID-19 track and trace efforts, facilitate work from home and address major cybersecurity concerns.

    The Internet of Things
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Working Remotely? Here's A Few Tips On Keeping Secure And Stable Networks Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown
    Businesses with little investment in such services were also forced to adapt to the new environment for hundreds to thousands of employees.

    Companies such as Zoom, Asana, Cisco, Basecamp, Tencent and many others saw online demand increase tenfold to 100-fold normal traffic, which has remained unabated a year after the pandemic hit European and North American borders.

    • Hygiene and Sanitation

    Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in sanitation and personal hygiene also exploded in demand in 2020, with firms such as Clorox, Lysol, Johnson&Johnson and Unilever working overtime to meet the needs of buyers.

    Clorox reported a 32 percent increase in sales for its antimicrobial wipes and bleaching products for the first quarter 2020, figures revealed.

    • DIY and Hardware

    More consumers turned to Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects amid the ongoing pandemic, which proved profitable for hardware and DIY stores globally. According to reports, online searches for DIY stores jumped 140 percent in the first few weeks following the lockdown in the United States.

    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    The New Normal: One in Ten Brits Want Return to Pre-COVID-19 Lifestyle, Value Food, Kinship-Survey
    Major home and garden franchise Home Depot saw stock shares rise to 4.21 percent amid the pandemic, reports revealed, with outdoor furniture retailers reporting a major upswing in business.

    “Despite having to close or severely curtail operations at our physical stores for much of 2020, we nonetheless experienced unprecedented customer demand and a boom in e-commerce revenue. The combination of homeowners being confined to their residences and local businesses having to shift their operations outdoors, created a massive surge in demand for our outdoor furniture products,” Dylan Davis, vice-president of Terra Living said in a statement.
    • Telehealth Services and Telemedicine

    Countries turned to telehealth services as senior citizens sought medical solutions during the pandemic, with many facing difficulties due to national lockdowns, reduced services, and overwhelmed staff, the British Medical Journal wrote in September.

    A logo is pictured on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 Intelligent Metro Router during a 5G event in London, on February 20, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Huawei 5G, AI Tech Boosting Frontline Services, Instrumental In Fight Against COVID-19, White Paper Says
    US citizens made redundant by the pandemic could also no longer afford co-payments and other fees needed for in-person doctor visits, prompting the uptick in telehealth services.

    An AccessOne survey of over 1,000 US adults in December last year found that roughly 66 percent of US citizens were concerned they would not be able to afford medical care in 2020, 40 percent which were very concerned of healthcare costs and 53 percent who had children.

    The rise in such products prompted healthcare firms, insurance companies and others to adopt the new services, saving many companies time and money by granting quick access to consultations and faster service options.

    The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in China was one of the world's first facilities to routinely adopt telemedicine, with Huawei Technologies deploying the service across 1,400 institutions in China, Morocco, Zambia and numerous others. The services implemented artificial intelligence to conduct radiology scans vital to rapidly diagnosing and treating the virus, Sputnik reported in July last year.

    • The Gig Economy

    Many companies began downsizing operations globally, prompting a huge demand for contract and freelance services. Workers across the US later turned to freelancer platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork and others, to meet their employment needs and supplement living expenses.

    68 percent of chief executives had planned to move operations online and downsize offices, allowing some firms to remain flexible after the pandemic and develop a hybrid work model, Open Access Government reported in December last year, citing data from consultancy giant KPMG.

    Working from home trends had risen from 46.6 percent in April 2020 to 86 percent due to the pandemic, the report added, citing figures from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS).

    • Home Fitness

    People have also turned to exercising from home as yoga, fitness and other facilities have closed due to national lockdowns.

    Home fitness firm Peloton saw a 66 percent increase in demand for its services amid the pandemic. Services and products, including DVDs, video streaming and exercise equipment have marked the shift in consumer habits.

    The company has also expanded into Australia and is set to launch operations in the second half of 2021, namely in Sydney and Melbourne, according to a company press release.

    "Health, fitness and sport is a central part of Australia's DNA, which is why it was a natural decision to launch Peloton in Australia as our first foray into the Asia Pacific region," international managing director Kevin Cornils said in a statement.

     UK government also announced leisure and fitness firms could claim financial support via grants up to £9,000 to survive the ongoing lockdown, which has badly affected sectors of the British economy due to restrictions.

    Related:

    Huawei 9-Point Key Tech Strategy Aims to Deploy AI, 5G to Boost Post-COVID Economic Recovery - Exec
    Iceland Opens Borders to Vaccinated Travellers as IATA Praises COVID-19 Travel Pass Pilot Programme
    UK COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Not Enough To Tackle Pandemic, Gradual Easing Needed, Lancet Study Warns
    Deliveroo to List $7.5bn IPO in London as Leaders Praise Efforts to Back Britain's Post-Brexit Plans
    Tags:
    business, corporate profits, profits, coronavirus, COVID-19, Telemedicine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse