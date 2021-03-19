Register
14:14 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong, 9 July 2018

    Xiaomi to Enter Smart Vehicle Race by April Amid Global Chip Shortage, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081778891_0:328:3059:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d87217ff0800e08fe9545276ce681510.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103191082392599-xiaomi-to-enter-smart-vehicle-race-by-april-amid-global-chip-shortage-report-says/

    Citing people familiar with the matter, the smartphone giant said company co-founder and chief strategy officer Wang Chuan would lead the project. The news comes amid fierce competition in the Chinese automotive sector and a global semiconductor shortage affecting the consumer electronics businesses.

    Xiaomi Inc has launched plans to build electric vehicles by April this year, Chinese media website 36Kr reported on Friday, as cited by Pandaily.

    Volkswagen Rus Group launching full-cycle production of cars in Kaluga
    © Sputnik / Grigory Sisoev
    Pull The Plug: Volkswagen to Cancel Plans to Work With South Korean Electric Vehicle Battery Makers
    Wang has worked with Xiaomi's chief executive and founder, Lei Jun, since joining the firm in 2012. Lei had also reportedly consulted with Li Bin, founder and chief executive of electric automaker NIO in February to discuss the matter.

    According to the report, Xiaomi had sought collaborations with German-Chinese automaker Borgward and electric truck firm Kaiyun Motors. Xiaomi also contacted Chinese EV giant BYD but talks fell through over investments and other concerns.

    “Xiaomi has been paying attention to the developments in the electric vehicle industry, and has continuously studied the relevant industry trends. Xiaomi has not initiated any formal project regarding the study of the electric vehicle manufacturing business,” Xiaomi said in a statement after being contacted by Pandaily.

    The news follows US court approval of a preliminary injunction on Monday for a potential government measure to restrict companies from doing business with the Chinese firm, with stocks climbing.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2011 file photo, a photographer walks past the logo of Baidu Inc., which operates China's dominant search engine, during a technology innovation conference held by the company at China's National Convention Center in Beijing, China. China issued new regulations on Saturday, June 25, 2016 demanding search engines clearly identify paid search results, months after a terminally-ill cancer patient complained that he was misled by the giant search engine Baidu.
    © AP Photo / Alexander F. Yuan, File
    China's Baidu Raises $2bn With Investors for AI Chipmaker Kunlun Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    The developments comes after Chinese search engine giant Baidu announced this week it had completed a round of fundraising for its artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaking firm Kunlun, valued at $2bn, a report said citing unnamed sources.

    Beijing has begun boosting funding to build key domestic technologies in a bid to reduce dependence on foreign components, namely amid the ongoing US trade war on China, which has triggered a major semiconductor shortage along with skyrocketing demand for consumer electronics amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    China's State Council launched a $1.4 tn initiative along with a $788 bn private fund in May last year to fund the initiative.

     

     

    Related:

    China Development Bank Backs $62bn Loan Scheme For Mainland Chipmakers Amid US-China Trade Tensions
    China's Smartphone Market Ships 21m Units, Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite Global Chip Pinch
    China's Baidu Raises $2bn With Investors for AI Chipmaker Kunlun Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Honda to Impose One-Week Production Halt at 'Most' North American Plants Due to Semiconductor Crisis
    Tags:
    funding, Xiaomi, connected cars, electric vehicles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse