Ant Group Chief Executive Simon Hu Resigns, Eric Jing To Step In Amid Beijing's Big Tech Crackdown

Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu has resigned for personal reasons, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The high-level exec became chief executive of the massive fintech firm in 2019 after a previous role at company founder Jack Ma's e-commerce giant Alibaba, the report said.
Ant Group chairman Eric Jing will step in for the role with immediate effect, according to Bloomberg.
The dual-listed IPO was halted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in November last year, with regulators stating the IPO had failed to meet disclosure requirements over changes to China's regulatory conditions.
Mr Jing wrote in an internal website post vowing to publicly list the company's IPO in a bid to monetise shares, adding the firm would implement a "short-term liquidity solution" set for April, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Investors were refunded roughly $2.8tn in refunds due to the listing halt, reports revealed.
Chinese authorities visited Ma a day before the public listing due to comments at an event in October last year, where the company founder criticised Beijing for having excessive restrictions in China's financial systems.
