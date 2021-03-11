UN Investigator Calls for Sanctions Against Myanmar's State Oil and Gas Enterprise

Tom Andrews, the former US congressman tapped to serve as special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, has called for sanctions against Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, the country's national oil and gas company.
Andrews called for sanctions to be placed against the energy company, and against senior mililtary officials, over the latter's alleged human rights violations, including the suspected killing of "at least 70 people" since the 1 February coup took place.
"There is growing evidence that the Myanmar military, led by the same senior leadership, is now engaging in crimes against humanity, including the acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture, and imprisonment in violation of fundamental rules of international law," Andrews said, speaking before the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.
Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise typically earns upwards of several billion dollars per year from its energy extraction projects, with revenues in the natural gas sector alone expected to reach about $1 billion in 2021. Informed observers fear that the unrest could lead to a drop in earnings from energy exports, and delay or halt infrastructure projects, such as electrification initiatives.
