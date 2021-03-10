Apple to Cut Planned iPhone Production by 20% in H1 2021 Over Low Demand, Report Says

According to the newspaper, the US company late last year told suppliers to secure components and parts for up to 96 million smartphones, including the entire iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 и iPhone SE, for the first six months of 2021. Now, according to the latest plan, Apple intends to produce around 75 million units.
Nevertheless, the company told suppliers that it still planned to produce 230 million iPhones in 2021, which is 11 percent higher than in 2020, the newspaper added.
"This year is still not bad, but of course demand for the first half of 2021 is not as high as people were thinking at the end of last year," a source told Nikkei.
The biggest revision accounted for components and parts for iPhone 12 mini, with some suppliers being even asked to temporarily suspend building components specifically for the mini, another source told Nikkei, adding that some components and parts for the mini have been redirected to produce iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
