US, UK Reportedly Reach Deal on Suspending Tariffs on Scotch Whisky

The US and the UK have reached an agreement over the suspension of tariffs on scotch whisky, according to a report in Spectator Magazine on Thursday.
Coffee House said that a new arrangement has been agreed to by Britain's International Trade secretary Liz Truss and the new Biden administration.
The administration of Donald Trump had slapped harsh tariffs of 25% on the import of food, wine, and spirits from the European Union, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry warns could be harmful to its future.
President Trump said that the tariffs were a response to the EU state support for aerospace corporation Airbus.
