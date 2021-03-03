'Pseudoscience & Race Bating': Readers Upset as Daily Mail Owner Buys New Scientist Magazine

A 70 million pound deal has upset some readers who have now sworn to cancel their subscription to the British science magazine.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) has bought the New Scientist, which “marks an exciting new addition to the DMGT portfolio and reflects our disciplined approach to acquisitions,” according to DMGT CEO Paul Zwillenberg.

New Scientist was founded in 1956 and has since gained the reputation of “the world’s most popular weekly science and technology magazine,” according to the publication itself.

The news was received with some adversity as criticism and disappointment were expressed by users online, who feared New Scientist will start publishing tabloid stories.

Time to cancel your ⁦@newscientist⁩ subscriptions.



Can’t imagine a worse owner for a factual publication than one of the foremost purveyors of disinformation on the planet. https://t.co/kccO16P9s3 — Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) March 3, 2021

Oh this is terrible news... I guess I won't be buying the New Scientist again, unless I want pseudo science and race bating! https://t.co/1TLw3DJEH7 — this_hybrid_reads (@thishybridlife) March 3, 2021

Time for a group of scientists to launch an online only publication as New Scientist is now without credibility. https://t.co/u94WRA5NWM — Olde Naturalist 🕷️ 🦋 🐝 (@OldeNaturalist) March 3, 2021

No.

New Scientist was one of my first science sources! pic.twitter.com/6flT0qBO91 — Natalia Jagielska (@WryCritic) March 3, 2021

​"New Scientist is a world-renowned publication loved by its readers, and we are both thrilled and proud to welcome it to the DMGT family," DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere said.

With the reputation of a tabloid, embroiled in lawsuits and high profile scandals, Daily Mail is the 4th most popular newspaper and the most famous, according to YouGov.

The pollster reported that 44% of respondents have a negative opinion about the newspaper and only 30% hold a positive view of the Daily Mail.

Apart from the Daily Mail, DMGT also owns MailOnline, the Mail On Sunday and Metro papers​.